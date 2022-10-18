City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday.

You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available.

There is a chance to win a $100 gift card for four lucky attendees.

There is also a chance to receive a free taster at some food trucks for the first 40 people.

The celebration will run from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.

It will be held at the Heartwood Neighborhood, located at 1717 SE 8th Ave.

