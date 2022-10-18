Family wants answers after traffic pole falls, kills contractor

Brock Salveson was killed on Thursday when a traffic pole he was unloading fell on him. His family is looking for answers on what happened.
By Holly Bock and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) - A contractor’s family is trying to wrap their heads around what happened after their loved one was killed when a traffic pole fell on him.

Jacob Salveson said his father, 47-year-old Brock Salveson, went to work Thursday in Buckeye, Arizona, for what seemed like just another day.

Brock Salveson had been a contractor in the area for years. However, on Oct. 13, he was reportedly unloading a traffic pole when it fell on him and killed him.

“He was a really good man,” Jacob Salveson said. “And he was a really hard-working man.”

Jacob Salveson is now looking for answers. He said his father was working for AJP Electric during the tragedy, and he hasn’t been able to get any more information from the company about what happened.

“I just want to know who slipped up on this one,” Jacob Salveson said. “Whose fault is this, and who is responsible for it? We just want to get to the bottom of it.”

The company said no one with them could discuss the incident when AZFamily reached out to them.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a government agency that oversees workplace safety procedures, is investigating.

According to the agency’s fatality inspection data, another worker died on the job this year. The agency reported five on-the-job deaths in the state in 2021 and 14 in 2020.

Jacob Salveson said he is trying to stay strong, as his dad would want him to do that.

“I’ll miss talking to him,” he said. “He always gave me good life advice, and he was a really good dad. I’m going to miss him.”

