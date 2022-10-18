Funeral services held for Calif. family kidnapped, killed

TURLOCK, Calif. (KFSN) - The funeral services for an 8-month-old girl, her parents and her uncle were held Saturday, just over a week after their bodies were found in a California orchard.

Family, friends and community members gathered to honor the lives of Amandeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen Kaur and baby Aroohi Dheri at a memorial Saturday morning. The funeral inside was for close family and friends only, but hundreds gathered outside to show support.

“Everybody that’s here today is just seeing the family through by showing solidarity. As I said, the family is affected by this for years to come,” said Mani Gerwal, a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.

Elizabeth O'Reilly, of Louisiana, created an image of Amandeep Singh, his 8-month-old niece Aroohi Dheri and her parents, Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, after the four family members were kidnapped and killed. (Source: KFSN via CNN)

The family was kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3, and their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley.

Jesus Salgado, a former employee, is charged with the murders. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Just gut-wrenching. Just to see the way it happened, too,” said family friend Gurpal Samra.

Vigils for the family have been held around the state, country and world.

Amandeep Singh is being remembered as a leader in his family and community, someone people could always count on.

Family said Jasdeep Singh was excited to be a new father, and Kaur, who was like a second mom to her nieces and nephews, was a loving mother to 8-month-old Aroohi, who was just learning to say her first words.

“It will never be forgotten by the community, obviously not forgotten by the family, but providing some closure in giving the last prayers together as a community in the setting of the church,” Gerwal said.

After the services, the caskets were escorted out of the mortuary one by one. The bodies were then cremated in keeping with Sikh customs.

While the family continues to pray for justice, their focus now is on getting through life without four loved ones.

“The family, understandbly so, is devastated. I mean, imagine losing four members of your family at the same time,” Gerwal said.

