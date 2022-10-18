Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard.

“They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.

But again, after a 4-3 vote in the second reading single-family zoning has ended in many parts of the city.

“Maybe they’re right I don’t know but they haven’t convinced enough people that they’re right. I think this will be very sad and painful for the city,” said Marnie Wiss.

People who protested like Gainesville Neighborhood Voices president Casey Fitzgerald said parking will become a disaster, with more residents having to park their cars on the streets.

“If you squeeze in on half an acre, six units, everybody can park on the street how’s that going to work? You may have two people per bedroom that’s 12 cars on the street and if you have two or three of those in a neighborhood the whole neighborhood is clogged up.”

In September, state department of economic opportunity officials weighed in and said the plan would hurt instead of help affordable housing.

Fitzgerald added that now residents may have to file a lawsuit to slow down the process as commissioners voted against many people’s wishes.

