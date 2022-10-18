Gas prices down due to low demand, AAA says

Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.
Gas prices are down because of low demand, AAA says.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While the price of groceries and other goods skyrocket, gas is declining.

The fears of a global economic recession have led to a drop in the price of crude oil. It is down $7.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased nationally last month as well.

The national average for gas dropped by three cents over the last week. It is down to $3.88, according to AAA.

It is still 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.

You can see the biggest decreases in California, where it is down a whopping 28 cents, along with Wisconsin, Oregon and Nevada.

Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, South Carolina and Arkansas have the least expensive gas in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Scott Gray is shown here before the attack that bloodied his face.
Cancer patient beaten after minor accident, sheriff says
State police, along with the New Mexico National Guard, located a stranded Boy Scouts troop and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rescuers airlift Boy Scouts out of stranded campsite
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members