Hornets sting Bucs, Knights pound Rattlers in Monday makeup games

Busy stretch continues for several teams that also played last Friday
Lafayette moves to 5-2, drops Branford to 5-3
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -The last of the makeup games from the week of Hurricane Ian were played on Monday with Lafayette and Vanguard earning blowout wins in North Central Florida. The Hornets jumped out to an early 34-0 lead over Branford and prevailed, 47-0 in a Class 1A Region 3 battle to reach 5-2 overall. The Buccaneers, who dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Central on Friday, fell to 5-3.

Lafayette scored on a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first half--one by Baylor Johnson covering 18 yards, the other by Karlos Murphy of 24 yards.

Branford will try to avoid a third straight loss on Friday at Cedar Creek Christian. Lafayette will remain at home to face winless Trenton on Friday.

In Belleview, the Knights pulled away from the host Rattlers, 41-0 in a Class 3A District 5 matchup. Like Branford, both Vanguard and Belleview were playing their second game in four days.

Vanguard moves to 5-3 overall and stays unbeaten in district play heading into their bye. Belleview falls to 3-4 with its fourth loss in the last five games. The Rattlers stay in action Friday at home versus Eastside.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Citizens Field, Oct. 6
Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State
Florida remains winless in SEC play
UF soccer team plays to a 1-1 draw vs. Kentucky
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver as he is chased by LSU safety...
Gator football team falls to LSU in a shootout, 45-35