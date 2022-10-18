Hornets sting Bucs, Knights pound Rattlers in Monday makeup games

(WCJB) -The last of the makeup games from the week of Hurricane Ian were played on Monday with Lafayette and Vanguard earning blowout wins in North Central Florida. The Hornets jumped out to an early 34-0 lead over Branford and prevailed, 47-0 in a Class 1A Region 3 battle to reach 5-2 overall. The Buccaneers, who dropped an overtime heartbreaker to Central on Friday, fell to 5-3.

Lafayette scored on a pair of interception returns for touchdowns in the first half--one by Baylor Johnson covering 18 yards, the other by Karlos Murphy of 24 yards.

Branford will try to avoid a third straight loss on Friday at Cedar Creek Christian. Lafayette will remain at home to face winless Trenton on Friday.

In Belleview, the Knights pulled away from the host Rattlers, 41-0 in a Class 3A District 5 matchup. Like Branford, both Vanguard and Belleview were playing their second game in four days.

Vanguard moves to 5-3 overall and stays unbeaten in district play heading into their bye. Belleview falls to 3-4 with its fourth loss in the last five games. The Rattlers stay in action Friday at home versus Eastside.

