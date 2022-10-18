Krishna Lunch launches GoFundMe to raise money for kitchen expansion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Krishna Lunch is asking for donations to help expand their current kitchen.

The nonprofit has served University of Florida students for 51 years.

Around 1100 students eat Krishna Lunch a day between being served on campus or at Krishna House, where their kitchen is located.

Since the start of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Krishna House began serving additional meals to families in need.

The Krishna House president, Sagar Kumar, says that the beginning of the pandemic inspired them to help in any way they could.

They took the chance to reach out to hospitals to provide meals for doctors, nurses, and staff, and even went door-to-door to ask community members if they needed any meals.

They then launched their Krishna Cares program to provide additional meals to those in need through organizations like Grace Marketplace, Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida, and Peaceful Paths.

These additional meals became strenuous on the kitchen equipment and volunteers, who despite being happy to serve, could benefit from an expanded kitchen.

The GoFundMe that was launched to raise money for this expansion has raised $10,000 of their $40,000 goal as of Tuesday, October 18.

Their goal will cover the renovation and remodel of the current kitchen to give it room to house additional equipment, a new commercial hood and installation, city permits, and a new fire suppression system.

Kumar says that they will be able to double their output with this new expansion and cut down the time it takes to cook all the food by at least a quarter.

If you'd like to donate, visit their GoFundMe

