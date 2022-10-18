Man in Alachua County arrested on battery of a person 65 or older charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after officers say he tried to use fake money to buy a candy bar.

Javaris Kates, 32, is in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of battering a person 65 or older.

Gainesville Police say Kates went into a store and tried to buy a candy bar with fake money.

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commission votes to end single-family zoning

Officers say that the cashier called him out and Kates spat in her face.

When the cashier told him to leave, police say Kates told the woman to meet him outside and he would hit her with a 24-pack

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety...
Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority
Man in Alachua County arrested on battery of a person 65 or older charges
Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER