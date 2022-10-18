Man in Alachua County arrested on battery of a person 65 or older charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after officers say he tried to use fake money to buy a candy bar.

Javaris Kates, 32, is in the Alachua County Jail on a charge of battering a person 65 or older.

Gainesville Police say Kates went into a store and tried to buy a candy bar with fake money.

TRENDING: Gainesville City Commission votes to end single-family zoning

Officers say that the cashier called him out and Kates spat in her face.

When the cashier told him to leave, police say Kates told the woman to meet him outside and he would hit her with a 24-pack

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.