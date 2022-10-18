NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive.

It is running for 6 weeks.

All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries.

“There are people that care and actually do that work”, said Sara Zamot who has been attending food distributions at the Ignite Life Center

These are in partnership with Bread of the Mighty food bank.

Zamot said she has been transitioning from one job to another and is grateful for the extra support. “It is important because not everybody is always going to have everything at hand. Sometimes if we are able to get someone to help it’s always going to be very beneficial. Not be able to provide at the moment”

The food distributions at the Ignite Life Center take place on the first Thursday of every month and provide food for up to 200 families.

The church’s associate pastor says the partnership with Bread of the Mighty began during Covid. “From that moment forward it was a great partnership. We have a great relationship with them and they are always extremely helpful and not just for the distribution. Whenever we are in need we are able to call them and contact them and get food for families that need it” said Jose Cruz.

This is just one of the stories about how this food bank and the Paige’s Kitchen food drive is benefiting people in NCFL.

Food may be dropped off at any of the charities, TV20, or any Vystar Credit Union in Alachua, Gainesville, Lake City, Starke, and Ocala during regular business hours.

You can make monetary donations by visiting the following websites:

Catholic Charities Gainesville: www.catholiccharitiesgainesville.org

Bread of the Mighty: www.breadofthemighty.org

Gateway to Hope: www.gatewaytohopeministries.com

Catholic Charites Lake City: https://www.catholiccharitieslakecity.org/

