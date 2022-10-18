Newberry man sentenced to life in prison after violent home invasion robbery

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is sentenced to life in prison on Monday after he was convicted of attacking a senior citizen in his home during a robbery.

A judge sentenced Frederick Shaw, 54, after he broke into a home in Newberry and assaulted the 90-year-old homeowner on Jan. 26, 2021. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office detectives say forensic evidence linked Shaw to the crime.

A jury found Shaw guilty on charges of home invasion robbery, burglary with assault, and battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

