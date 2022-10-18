Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County.

Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida.

It has been taking place for over 60 years.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will be at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion.

