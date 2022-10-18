Ocala man arranges plan to sexually abuse child with undercover detective

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man from Ocala accused of planning to sexually batter a child under the age of 12. Deputies are concerned there may be additional victims due to the suspect’s explanation of how planned to groom children.

According to law enforcement officials, the investigation into Nicolas Wallace, 29, began on Oct. 2 when a woman contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to report the messages Wallace sent her on social media.

The woman claimed Wallace admitted to sexually battering prepubescent girls on numerous occasions. With the woman’s permission, undercover detectives began messaging Wallace from her account.

While messaging undercover deputies, Wallace sent four images depicting the sexual abuse of children. He then tried to arrange a sexual encounter with the woman and offered to bring a young child with him.

Wallace claimed he had previously sexually abused the child and still had access to the child. That’s when Columbia County deputies reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to help find Wallace who lived on Southwest 22nd Street in Ocala.

He was taken into custody and his home was searched. Deputies found his electronic devices and are performing a forensic examination.

Wallace is charged with four counts of transmission of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count each of solicitation to commit sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, promoting the sexual performance of a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Detectives anticipate bringing additional charges once the forensic examination is complete.

TRENDING: Jury convicts fake federal agent accused of coercing children into sending him pornography

He was booked into the Marion County Jail $95,000 bond.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. They ask if you or someone you know may have been victimized by Wallace, please contact Detective King at (352) 368-3586.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.