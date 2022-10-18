Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse racing’s new governing body will have a prominent representative from the horse capital.

Mark Casse of Ocala was named one of 19 inaugural members of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.

The national agency was created in 2021 following a number of scandals, including the disqualification of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and suspension of trainer Bob Baffert.

The advisory group will provide feedback on the agency’s regulations.

