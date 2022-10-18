Police searching landfill for missing toddler’s body

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Law enforcement said they are searching a Chatham County landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation said evidence gathered has led to the landfill search, WTOC reported.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department believes Simon’s body was thrown in a trash receptacle and unknowingly disposed of at the landfill.

Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his home. (Chatham County Police Department)

The specific landfill is the one off Little Neck Road near L. Scott Stell Park.

Quinton, 20 months old, was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his home. Since then, county police and the FBI confirmed they believe Quinton is dead.

They have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

No one has been charged yet in this case.

