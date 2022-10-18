Recent shootings in Levy County create uneasy feelings

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two related shootings in East Williston have raised concerns about safety in the area.

The shootings stem from a dispute between two groups of teenagers, according to Levy County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“We don’t have any direct ties to gang violence in this particular case,” said LCSO’s Public Information Officer Scott Tummond. “We just know there are two different groups of young individuals over there that had a disagreement over what I believe may be monies owed.

One of the incidents took place in late September, the other on October 12. Both happened near County Road 318 and involved reckless gunfire.

“In those two incidents in September, over 70 rounds of firearms have been fired, including high-powered rifles,” said Tummond. “Those two rounds will go through somebody’s home and into the interior and if you’re just sitting there watching TV you can get struck by a round.

“This most recent one was right during the middle of the day when we have people that are home, people that are in businesses that are nearby. And it was a running gunfight, we had a group of individuals in a vehicle and another group that were on foot and they were running from each other and exchanging gunfire in the process.”

Some residents were too scared to speak in front of cameras in fear of danger to their safety. They said things are very rough in the neighborhood and show no signs of slowing down.

The Mayor of neighboring Williston says he is monitoring the situation.

“Williston is one of the safest places in the country to live,” said Mayor Charles Goodman. “Our crime rate is very low. We still are concerned about it, any crime is one crime too many.

“We had hoped being a small municipality on the outskirts of larger cities like Gainesville and Ocala that it wouldn’t come here, but it has. And we’re aware of it.”

