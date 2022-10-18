Siegmeister, O’Steen sentenced to 3+ years behind bars in corruption case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former state attorney representing North Florida and a defense attorney are sentenced to several years behind bars after they were accused of engaging in a bribery scheme.

A U.S. district judge sentenced Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister to more than 3 years in federal prison for using his office for personal gain. Federal prosecutors say he accepted money and property in exchange for altering charges.

Siegmeister’s co-defendant, former Dixie County Attorney Michael O’Steen, was also sentenced to more than 3 and a half years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty in June 2022.

RELATED: Former state attorney Jeff Siegmeister pleading guilty to tax fraud, wire fraud, other charges

Prosecutors say O’Steen told a client that for $60,000 he could call in a favor with Siegmeister to make a charge go away.

Siegmeister also admitted to wire fraud by inflating the expenditures of a client.

“As a member of law enforcement, Jeffrey Siegmeister was given incredible power to enforce the law and ensure justice,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Sherri E. Onks. “Likewise, as an officer of the court, Michael O’Steen had a duty to uphold the highest standards. However, instead of protecting the rights of citizens, both chose to abuse their positions of authority in an effort to line their own pocketbooks.

RELATED STORY: Former NCFL state attorney suspended from Florida Bar

As part of O’Steen’s sentence, the court entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $60,000, which are proceeds of the extortion offense, and ordered O’Steen to pay a $45,000 fine.

“As former officers of the court, who were sworn to serve the interests of the public, the defendants were rightly held to a higher standard,” said Brian Payne, IRS-CI special agent in charge. “These sentencings affirm that they egregiously betrayed the public trust placed in them in pursuit of their own selfish greed. The prison terms handed down today now hold them accountable for their criminal actions.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.