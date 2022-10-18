Tech Tuesday: RTI Surgical

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The medical company RTI Surgical has grown since it set up shop in North Central Florida.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and SCAD Media tell us how the area’s ecosystem has impacted the company.

Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I’m here in the lab with CEO of RTI Surgical, Olivier Visa. Olivier, thank you so much for joining us today.

Thanks you Melanie, welcome to RTI and really appreciate you having us here.

So tell us, what is RTI?

Well, RTI Surgical is a global medical device company that does lots of tissue processing for thousands of patients across the world.

And what do you guys do here in the lab?

This is the core of what we do at RTI, so there is a lot of research and development innovation that goes into different fields of application. And I must say that we are one of the very few companies in the world that do all this tissue processing.

And how is RTI Surgical helping the world?

We start with patients first. We work with surgeons in different fields, like in reconstructive surgery, and we try to find the best grafts that help the patients to go through the surgeries, in the different fields of applications.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Firebird

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.