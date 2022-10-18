UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway

UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Tuesday.

There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

The ribbon cutting event will begin at 10 a.m.

The event will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Tuesday.
UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood...
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood