UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Tuesday.

There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning

The ribbon cutting event will begin at 10 a.m.

The event will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.