UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Tuesday.
There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe.
The ribbon cutting event will begin at 10 a.m.
The event will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint Hall.
