UPDATE: Cook fired after giving 15-year-old for eating THC burger

Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs Police Department is confirming additional details about the arrest of a Bev’s Cafe cook who gave a 15-year-old a burger with THC oil.

Officers say Lucian Flaitz, 29, was fired by the restaurant after he gave a 15-year-old, who worked at the company, a burger with Rick Simpson Oil.

RELATED: High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

The teenager’s relatives reported the boy was suffering severe effects and was taken to the hospital. Medical tests revealed he had high levels of THC in his blood.

The victim was released from the hospital later that day.

Flaitz is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

