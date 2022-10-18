U.S. Senate candidates Rubio, Demings attend debate for Florida seat

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio and his challenger for the U.S. Senate seat are debating in South Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Rep. Val Demings and Rubio are going head to head in the only debate of the election at the Duncan Theatre, Palm Beach State College.

RELATED: ‘I think she could win’: Supporters rally in support of Val Demings at The Villages

The debate is being aired on TV20 thanks to a feed provided by our news partners at WPBF 25.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.