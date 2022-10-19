18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee

18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee
By Kristin Chase
Oct. 19, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Bat Fest will be Saturday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm.

Organizers expect record turnout, anywhere between 4 to 5 thousand people.

There will be over 100 vendors, 150 bats and a beer barn.

The main bat building has 12 species.

They recently just had new babies born and ready to show off, “The baby bats were born earlier this year. We have 5 variable flying foxes born so people are going to be able to see those pups interacting with their moms and playing with each other. They are very curious right now they are just kind of starting to wander away from mom. Seeing the pups is a very unique experience” said director, Brian Pope.

Lubee will be debuting their new bat barn -- which is a large, shaded education area.

CLICK HERE for tickets to Bat Fest.

