Bradford County Manager contract finalized, details not published

Scott Kornegay is the New County Manager
By Camron Lunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - After over two years without a permanent county manager, Bradford County Commissioners have their man, but contract details are only known straight from the manager’s own mouth.

During Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, Scott Kornegay was approved as county manager. The contract details were not made public prior to the meeting, a point that resident Colson Douglas made during public comment.

“I don’t know compensation. I don’t know how retirement is being paid for. I really don’t know anything about the contract,” said Douglas.

Douglas went so far as to say an agenda was not finalized when he came to pick one up on Monday. He is disheartened by what he sees as a lack of transparency.

“I’m taken a back by how we can make decisions at a government forum and not provide any information to the public even when I came by here to get the information that I needed,” said Douglas.

Kornegay tells TV20 he will be making $110,000 a year as county manager. He says he also declined the benefits package from the county. He says the first step toward fixing county problems is to listen to all involved parties.

“Well the first few weeks maybe even the first few months that I’m here, I will spend most of my time listening. I intend to bring in the department heads along with all the commissioners individually and just listen and see what the concerns are and come up with a road map,” said Kornegay.

Kornegay last served in a public setting as the City Manager of Keystone Heights in 2020. Kornegay will be leaving his role as Executive Director of the Lake Region Development Corporation. Kornegay is taking over for Interim County Manager and County Attorney Will Sexton.

“With my background and experience I feel that I have a particular skillset to offer to make life better for everyone in Bradford County,” said Kornegay.

Kornegay’s first day on the job will be Monday, Oct. 22.

