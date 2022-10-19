Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County.
A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning.
This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony.
The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.
