Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Marion County.

A vehicle crashed into a fence and caught on fire this morning.

This was at near NE 47th avenue in Anthony.

The driver was inside the vehicle and they died in the wreck.

