Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds.

Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd.

Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr., 23, was shot multiple times and killed while a female victim suffered a gunshot wound on her hand. She drove herself and Samuel Jr. to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, a fight broke out between 4 people inside of a car before shots were fired.

Super 8 Motel owner Dave Barlett said the altercation was caught on camera footage. He said it showed the group met at the Shell Gas Station next door before parking in the back of the motel.

“Well none of us actually saw anything when it happened, but we were able to pull up video footage from our camera system,” said Barlett. “I guess these guys thought they were parking in a secluded place that no one would see them but actually our camera had a perfect view of what happened.”

Barlett said he found a magazine full of bullets in the parking lot just a few feet away from where the shooting took place.

The camera footage was given to police as evidence as the investigation unfolds. Officers believe the suspect exited the car between the motel and hospital and is on the run.

