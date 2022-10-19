Deadly shooting at Ocala motel left man dead and another injured

By Alexus Goings
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ocala, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers said they received a call from hospital security at 5:18 p.m. stating two victims came in with gun shot wounds.

Officers were told the shooting took place at the Ocala Super 8 Motel on 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd.

Trending: Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital

Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr., 23, was shot multiple times and killed while a female victim suffered a gunshot wound on her hand. She drove herself and Samuel Jr. to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, a fight broke out between 4 people inside of a car before shots were fired.

Super 8 Motel owner Dave Barlett said the altercation was caught on camera footage. He said it showed the group met at the Shell Gas Station next door before parking in the back of the motel.

“Well none of us actually saw anything when it happened, but we were able to pull up video footage from our camera system,” said Barlett. “I guess these guys thought they were parking in a secluded place that no one would see them but actually our camera had a perfect view of what happened.”

Barlett said he found a magazine full of bullets in the parking lot just a few feet away from where the shooting took place.

The camera footage was given to police as evidence as the investigation unfolds. Officers believe the suspect exited the car between the motel and hospital and is on the run.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Katie Roberts, Dixie County volleyball
Colin Castleton First Team All-SEC in Preseason
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking
A deadly crash occurred in Marion County.
Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
An event where children learned about several different industry trades.
Trade show in Columbia County introduces high schoolers to the trade industry