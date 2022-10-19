Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony.

It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville.

The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown.

TRENDING: U.S. Senate candidates Rubio, Demings attend debate for Florida seat

It will consist of inspirational readings and songs to honor those who left us in 2021.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.