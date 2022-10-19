Evergreen Cemetery will hold an honoring the departed ceremony

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County community support services officials will hold an honoring the departed ceremony.

It will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery located at 401 SE 21st Ave in Gainesville.

The ceremony to memorialize indigent individuals that were unclaimed, abandoned, or unknown.

It will consist of inspirational readings and songs to honor those who left us in 2021.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.

