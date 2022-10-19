Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the Build my Future expo

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build my Future expo is in Columbia County on Wednesday.

The goal of this event is to educate high school students on the benefits and requirements to enter a trade career.

TRENDING: No decision made on what to build on formerly proposed Micanopy Dollar General property

The expo will begin at 8 a.m. and there will be a Q&A event that runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will be held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.