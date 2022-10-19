Florida Gateway Fairgrounds will hold the Build my Future expo
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Build my Future expo is in Columbia County on Wednesday.
The goal of this event is to educate high school students on the benefits and requirements to enter a trade career.
The expo will begin at 8 a.m. and there will be a Q&A event that runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It will be held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds.
