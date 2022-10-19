Former CCSO employee arrested after bringing contraband into the jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee is behind bars, for bringing contraband into the jail.

37-year-old Clayton Pyle was a detention officer with CCSO

An investigation started in February, then Pyle was placed on administrative leave, after FDLE took over the criminal investigation.

Pyle fled to Illinois where he was arrested on a local warrant.

Pyle has been booked in the Columbia County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

