Horse Capital TV highlights Farm to you Revue
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Their mission is to spark interest in animal care for future generations.
On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about Farm to you Revue.
RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.