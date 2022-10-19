Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money.

A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several states.

Federal court records show he is now in the criminal court system in the middle district of Florida.

