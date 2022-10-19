“My motherly instincts kicked in”: Alachua County school employee saves student from choking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What started as an ordinary day for an employee at Kimball Wiles Elementary School, turned into a day she, and third grade student Gray Ordonez-Hernandez, will never forget.

“I just noticed that he wasn’t acting right,” said Sylvia Settle, paraprofessional aide. “He was like hunched over and then he stood up, and so I just say that my motherly instincts took in.”

Ordonez-Hernandez said he had never experienced anything like this before.

“The food just went without eating it, so it went down, and I stand up and I couldn’t breathe that good,” he said.

That’s when Settle used the Heimlich maneuver. She said she normally monitors students at lunch, but has never sprung into action the way she did to save Ordonez-Hernandez.

“If you just follow what they teach you, intuition will just kick into gear. I didn’t really practice it I just went up behind him and did what I was taught, and it worked,” said Settle.

Superintendent Shane Andrew and Principal Katherine Munn recognized Settle for her heroic actions.

“We just love the kids and we’ll do anything for them like they’re our own,” said Settle.

Ordonez-Hernandez said after this experience, he wants to remind other kids to slow down while they’re eating and take smaller bites of their food.

