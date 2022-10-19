Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after damaging his vehicle while trying to run away from law enforcement.

Alachua police officers arrested 20-year-old Kobe Delima early Tuesday morning.

Police first saw Delima run a stop sign.

This was on Northwest 151st Boulevard and Northwest 150th Court in Alachua.

Officers saw Delima run another stop sign when they finally caught up with him but he sped off when they tried to pull him over.

His vehicle became airborne after hitting railroad tracks.

He also drove through a ditch and crashed into a fence on Northwest 142nd Avenue.

That’s where his vehicle came to a final stop.

Police also found two loaded guns in the car.

TRENDING: Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle
18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee
18th Annual Florida Bat Fest is coming to Lubee