Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers and crashing vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Newberry man is behind bars after damaging his vehicle while trying to run away from law enforcement.

Alachua police officers arrested 20-year-old Kobe Delima early Tuesday morning.

Police first saw Delima run a stop sign.

This was on Northwest 151st Boulevard and Northwest 150th Court in Alachua.

Officers saw Delima run another stop sign when they finally caught up with him but he sped off when they tried to pull him over.

His vehicle became airborne after hitting railroad tracks.

He also drove through a ditch and crashed into a fence on Northwest 142nd Avenue.

That’s where his vehicle came to a final stop.

Police also found two loaded guns in the car.

