No decision made on what to build on formerly proposed Micanopy Dollar General property

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people have spoken against the proposed plan to build a Dollar General off of Highway 441 and SE Tuscawilla Road for more than two years.

But finally, Alachua County bought the land stopping the project. The town of Micanopy and the county held a joint meeting to discuss what to do with the property.

“What’s going through my mind is that the land belongs back to the people to our ancestors and honoring us as the Seminole people,” said Seminole Tribe of Florida member Martha Tommie.

Property appraiser records show the two adjacent parcels of land were purchased for a total of $850,000. The town of Micanopy has to pay $85,000 of the $170,000 owed to the county to make the transfer.

The rest will come from the Wild Spaces and Public Places fund.

“No one would ever go to Arlington Cemetery and dig it up, remove the bodies and bury them somewhere else. This is the same thing this is our ancestors,” said Florida American Indian Movement member Robert Rosa.

Commissioners and residents brought up ideas like a walkway or educational preserve on the land.

“I’m not sure about the walkway but definitely there should be education on the first people. People need to learn the history they need to know that the Union Army wasn’t supposed to be here in the first place,” said Rosa.

No decision was made at the meeting and Micanopy leaders will hold a workshop on November 17 to listen to more public comment.

