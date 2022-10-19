Paige’s Kitchen: Apple Pie Egg Rolls

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This fall treat is as easy as an apple pie but it’s actually an egg roll. I use Granny Smith apples because the tartness works well with the cinnamon sugar and the caramel sauce. But you can also substitute Honeycrisp.

You will find the egg roll wrappers in the refrigeration section of your grocery store. They are usually sold near the fresh vegetables.

Store any leftovers in the refrigerator. Enjoy!

Ingredients

5 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and finely diced (about 3½ cups)

¼ cup light brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon cornstarch

22-24 egg roll wrappers

8 ounces cream cheese, about 2 teaspoons per egg roll

cooking oil or cooking spray (I used Pam)

Toppings 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon cinnamon ½ cup caramel topping, warmed, for dipping



Directions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl add apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, and cornstarch. Mix well and set aside. Set out the egg roll wrappers on a cutting board. Working one at a time, spread 2 teaspoons of cream cheese onto the center of each wrapper. Top with about 2 tablespoons of the apple mixture.

To Make Egg Rolls

- Use water to wet the edges of the egg roll wrapper.



- To roll, first, fold up the bottom corner to just over the apple and cream cheese mixture. Roll once.



- Second, fold in the right and left corners of the wrapper to the center, lightly pressing to seal. (You may need to add more water to the edges and corners to help the wrapper stay folded.) It should now look like an open envelope.



- Continue rolling until the filling is fully wrapped inside of the egg roll. Press to seal the edges.



- Place the rolled egg rolls onto the lined baking sheet and spray each with cooking oil.



- Bake for 15-17 minutes, or until browned, flipping the egg rolls over halfway through baking. As the egg rolls are baking, mix the cinnamon and sugar topping.



If you prefer you can air fry them for 5-7 minutes per side. You will need to work in batches at 400F flipping them over halfway through the cooking. Or you can deep fry at 375 degrees for 2-4 minutes a side until golden grown.

After they are done, roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture.

