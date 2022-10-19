Peeler and Porter go head-to-head for Columbia County school board seat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County School Board needs to fill the District 5 seat, since Stephanie Johns is stepping down.

On the ballot is Elizabeth Porter, who believes her background as a former member of the State House of Representatives and the Columbia County Commission, makes her best to fill the role.

“My first priority will be school safety, because we have seen across the nation, and across the world, the dangers of schools that have been targeted by violence, by mass shooters,” shared Porter.

Porter said she aims to work with law enforcement and focus on school budgets.

“I can tackle the budget whether we have a flush budget, or whether we have a slim budget,” stated Porter.

Elizabeth Porter believes the half-cent sales tax for school construction is up to the residents to decide. Candidate Hunter Peeler has similar views on handling the referendum.

Hunter Peeler is making a name for himself as a young candidate. He has similar views on safety in schools.

“I want to make sure that every student employee comes home every afternoon I don’t want us to ever have any issue here in Columbia County,” shared Peeler.

Peeler also said he will check the district’s budget line-by-line, and offer better wages for employees and staff.

“I want to make sure that we are spending money correctly,” stated Peeler. “I want to make sure that we cut wasteful spending and I make sure that we find money to put in our employee’s pockets because they need it the most.”

Both candidates will be tracking the polls on election night in the Columbia County Supervisor of Elections office.

