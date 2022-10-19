Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday.

At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Four people were in the car when an altercation occurred and Ortiz Phillips Samuel Jr., 23, was shot multiple times, and the female driver was shot once in the hand.

The driver sped off and rushed to the hospital.

At some point between the parking lot and hospital, the shooter exited the vehicle and is currently at large.

Detectives are actively investigating the homicide.

