Trade show in Columbia County introduces high schoolers to the trade industry

The Build My Future event taught many children about 20 different industry trades.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Columbia County got a taste of the trade industry.

The ‘Build My Future’ event was held at the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds for high school seniors in Columbia County.

The event is meant to show students opportunities in the trade industry.

Students were able to try out hands-on activities such as electrical work, welding and painting.

The idea is to show kids opportunities beyond college that may be available to them.

“In school, unfortunately, they don’t know a lot of these things that are out there, especially from an opportunity standpoint. I mean they can start school, start a job, start a career, especially if they’re an entrepreneur, start their own business right out of high school.” Said Bryan Zecher, the organizer of the event.

Students were able to learn about more than 20 different trades there.

