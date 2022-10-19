Trinity Catholic routs Master’s Academy in district volleyball semis

(WCJB) -If you win your district volleyball tournament, there is no need to sweat out RPI rankings when the state brackets come out this weekend. Trinity Catholic, the state’s No. 2 team in Class 3A, wasted no time advancing on Tuesday.

The Celtics swept visiting Master’s Academy in the Class 3A-District 4 semifinals 25-12, 25-4, 25-15. Trinity Catholic moves on to face Trinity Prep in Thursday’s district title match.

In Class 4A-District 5, defending state 4A champion Santa Fe swept Dunnellon. The Raiders will take on North Marion in the title match.

In Class 6A-District 4, GHS beat Buchholz for the third time this season 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 to set up a district title match showdown versus New Smyrna Beach. The Hurricanes reached the 20-win plateau for the first time in 18 years.

In Class 1A-District 6, Branford took out Lafayette in three sets while Union County swept Bell. The Buccaneers and Fightin’ Tigers will square off for the district crown.

And in Class 1A-District 7, it will be Newberry versus Dixie County for the championship. The Panthers won in four sets over Trenton, while the Bears bounced Chiefland in three sets.

