TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Roberts (Dixie County)

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Katie Roberts never shies away from receiving the hardest hit kills on the volleyball court.

“It’s so fast and the only thing I think about is the ball,” said Dixie County senior Katie Roberts. “That’s all I’m watching is the ball. Where’s it going next, where’s her arm. You just have to be really quick on your toes.”

Roberts is a four-year starter and three-time captain of the Dixie County volleyball team. Last season, she helped lead the Bears to their first appearance in the State Final Four.

“I think a lot of times we’ve been thought of as kinda lower, like nothing’s ever gonna come out of Dixie County but then, when we actually made it happen. It’s like wow, we’re here, we can compete, look at us.”

This year, Roberts plays libero. She made the switch from outside hitter. She’s willing and able to help her team any way she can.

“You can put her in any position and she’s gonna play it to the best of her ability,” said Assistant Coach Taylor St. Laurent. “I luckily had the chance to play with her. She’s a great teammate, she supports everybody on the team. If someone isn’t doing their best she’s gonna encourage them to do better.”

In the classroom, Roberts is equally well-rounded. She earned her A.A. as a junior and is president of student government, secretary of her class, secretary of H.O.S.A., and president of F.C.A.

“I just love to give back to my school, back to my community, and It’s not gonna be here forever,” said Roberts. “I’m not gonna be able to do this after I graduate, so I take the time to do it.”

Roberts hopes to attend the University of Florida and major in business.

