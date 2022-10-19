UF women’s basketball team picked sixth in SEC poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a surprising 21-win season in year one under Kelly Rae Finley, the Florida women’s basketball team was voted sixth in the SEC preseason poll by conference media. The billing shows faith in Finley and the ability of Florida’s players to adapt. Florida recently lost leading returning scorer Zippy Broughton to a season-ending injury.

No UF players were selected for the first or second team in the preseason, so that means Florida will have to rely on scoring by committee to return to the NCAA tournament. Last season, Florida made the Big Dance for the first time since 2016 and finished tied for fourth in the SEC with a league mark of 10-4.

Defending national champion South Carolina was the choice to win the SEC. The Gamecocks were followed by Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, and Ole Miss. Florida tips off the season Monday, Nov. 7 at home vs. Florida A&M.

