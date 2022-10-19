UF women’s basketball team picked sixth in SEC poll

Voters showing confidence in team after the loss of Broughton to injury
Voters confident in Gators
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After a surprising 21-win season in year one under Kelly Rae Finley, the Florida women’s basketball team was voted sixth in the SEC preseason poll by conference media. The billing shows faith in Finley and the ability of Florida’s players to adapt. Florida recently lost leading returning scorer Zippy Broughton to a season-ending injury.

No UF players were selected for the first or second team in the preseason, so that means Florida will have to rely on scoring by committee to return to the NCAA tournament. Last season, Florida made the Big Dance for the first time since 2016 and finished tied for fourth in the SEC with a league mark of 10-4.

Defending national champion South Carolina was the choice to win the SEC. The Gamecocks were followed by Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, and Ole Miss. Florida tips off the season Monday, Nov. 7 at home vs. Florida A&M.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant
The four are accused of beating inmate Ronald Ingram, who died while being transported to a...
Bond denied for corrections officers that transported an inmate who died in Marion County

Latest News

Lafayette H.S., Mayo--Monday
Hornets sting Bucs, Knights pound Rattlers in Monday makeup games
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Citizens Field, Oct. 6
Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore decommits from UF, commits to Mississippi State
Florida remains winless in SEC play
UF soccer team plays to a 1-1 draw vs. Kentucky