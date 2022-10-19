UF’s Colin Castleton voted First Team All-SEC in the preseason

Florida tips off the season Nov. 7
Colin Castleton stands at the foul line during warmups before Florida plays Ole Miss.
Colin Castleton stands at the foul line during warmups before Florida plays Ole Miss.(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Colin Castleton returned to the Gator men’s basketball team for his fifth year of eligibility so could make an impact. Based on preseason prognostications, he’ll have a good chance to achieve that goal.

Castleton was voted to the preseason All-SEC First Team on Wednesday, joining an exclusive list of five players. He was honored along with Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr., Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, UK guard Sahvir Wheeler, and Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi.

The 6-11 Castleton averaged 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in SEC play last season to go along with 116 total blocks for the season. He ended the season with 10 double-doubles.

As a team, Florida was picked to finish seventh in the conference standings. Kentucky was chosen as the favorite.

