Alachua County Emergency Management will host the Preparing your Congregation for Disaster event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Preparing your Congregation for Disaster event will take place at Alachua County Emergency Management on Thursday.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be church leaders and staff as well as other leaders of faith-based organizations.

It will include free training resources and lunch is provided.

