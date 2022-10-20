Alachua County Emergency Management will host the Preparing your Congregation for Disaster event
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Preparing your Congregation for Disaster event will take place at Alachua County Emergency Management on Thursday.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be church leaders and staff as well as other leaders of faith-based organizations.
It will include free training resources and lunch is provided.
