AMBER ALERT: FDLE searches for missing 16-year-old girl from Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville area.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.