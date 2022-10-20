AMBER ALERT: FDLE searches for missing 16-year-old girl from Lake City

Amber Alert
Amber Alert(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert on Thursday evening for a child missing out of Lake City.

Authorities say Ashlynn Cox, 16, disappeared on Tuesday. She may be with Jesse Hammersla, 27, traveling in a 2001 gold Toyota Sienna.

The van has damage to the front passenger side. The tag number is 9466AS. They may be in the Jacksonville area.

