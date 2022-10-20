‘Anti-DeSantis’ protesters picket Governor’s Alachua appearance

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - As Governor Ron DeSantis made his way to North Central Florida for an annual Republican fundraiser, progressive protestors took to Alachua as well.

Several dozen people picketed across three corners of US Hwy 441 and NW 140th Street in the city. The site is about a mile from the Blue Ties and Blue Jeans annual Alachua County GOP fundraiser, which took place at the Legacy Park Multipurpose Center.

Seven groups in total including the National Women’s Liberation - Gainesville, Florida chapter, North Central Florida Indivisible, Alachua County Labor Coalition, Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida, Gainesville Radical Repro Rights, UF - Graduate Assistants United, and UF- United Faculty of Florida made the trip to wave signs and chants against the Governor.

Bobby Mermer is an organizer with the Labor Coalition. Today’s protest was a way for the group to showcase their belief that Governor DeSantis does not care about Florida residents.

“He is not running to represent the people of Florida in the governors mansion he is running to make the next step in his political career which he believes is the presidency. He doesn’t share Alachua county’s values,” said Mermer.

The group specifically pointed to the Governor’s positions on LGTBQ rights and women’s reproductive rights as causes for concern.

Chants during the protest ranged from “Whose streets, our streets” and “This is what democracy looks like.” Several signs stated “Keep your bloody hands off our bodies,” “We need to talk about the elephant in the womb,” and “No Forced Births.”

