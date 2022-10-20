Dance Alive presents new ballet performance of Dracula

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This ballet is sure to be batty.

Judy Skinner is back to tell us about their “fangtastic” performance Dracula.

Welcome

thank you its good to be here its good to be here.

So tell everyone about Dracula, its a play but you have made that into a ballet so do tell.

It is a ballet and its absolutely wondrously fun, it’s scary its gorgeous, it’s kind of

Eerie and I was thinking coming over here, there are really, you know the set, Margaret Tolbert Gainesville people in this area, well people internationally know her, she designed the sets, there are these massive sets, you know the first time we did this maybe 10 years ago, lugging this huge thing through the duck pond area from one warehouse to the other blocking traffic. This set is massive. And when you hear the creaking of the gates and these gates start going up in the castle and they are like bat wings going up tot he windows, its just really really cool, this incredible set is just mind blowing. And the story is the story, it’s Dracula, and the dancers are just spectacular.

About to say, even in the previews, in the pictures not even in the videos that you sent me, it really captures the Halloween spirit it’s just so good.

I have to tell you that originally any Valadon are artistic director was Dracula, we had the new dancers coming in, and there is a young dancer, tall just an absolute great guy, and Andy said he is going to be Dracula,.

Wow, got his blessing

Yep, he said will coach him. You know Andy is going to be the crazy one. Which Andy does wonderful character roles. Gabrielle is playing Dracula and he is one of those performers that totally commits to everything that he does. He’s just a beautiful dancer, has all the technique that he needs but beyond that he commits to all the he says and does. It’s like you know the whole company in rehearsal is totally in character.

About to say, I don’t see any of them as the dancers that I see after the show. I truly see them as their characters. So I applaud you and all of them for doing what they doing. And this is taking place this Saturday?

This Saturday, there’s a 2 p.m. show and a 7:30 p.m. show. And while we are doing this, let me say the blood bank will be there, the blood mobile will be there.

Awesome so people can donate blood.

We’ve been partnering with them. And I think they will be there at 1:30 p.m. and they will stay. And anybody that donates blood will get flex tickets so they can go to any of our other performances. Please come. They do all the blood for our area. This is where we get it. They provide it to all of our areas, and there is an incredible shortage now nationwide. You know, so come do that as well so that is going on at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and it is mind blowing. I’ve been to the last three or four rehearsals and its just incredible.

So question since this is scary and it’s Dracula its very immersive, is this family friendly?

Yes, yes.

Okay and you have another event taking place too, because you know dance alive is very busy friends. Tell us what the next generation is doing.

The next generation is taking the stage the next day at Eastside High School at 4 p.m. Definitely family friendly, and anybody that has a youngster thinking about dance.

This is the time to bring them.

This is the time to do it, and if you’ve gone to Dracula, bring your ticket to Dracula and you can get tickets to the next generation show for half price. So such a deal.

Such a deal and you are such a joy Judy coming in always. Thank you so much.

Thank you for having me it’s such a pleasure.

