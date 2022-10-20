Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they are investigating the scene where a man was hit and killed in a residential area.

This happened at 7:30 a.m. at 2 Juniper Pass Drive.

Troopers say a student driving a silver Honda Accord hit and killed the man.

The crash is still under investigation.

TRENDING STORY: Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.