Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they are investigating the scene where a man was hit and killed in a residential area.
This happened at 7:30 a.m. at 2 Juniper Pass Drive.
Troopers say a student driving a silver Honda Accord hit and killed the man.
The crash is still under investigation.
TRENDING STORY: Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.