Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they are investigating the scene where a man was hit and killed in a residential area.

This happened at 7:30 a.m. at 2 Juniper Pass Drive.

Troopers say a student driving a silver Honda Accord hit and killed the man.

The crash is still under investigation.

TRENDING STORY: Deadly crash on NE 47th avenue

