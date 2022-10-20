Florida Realtors will release the home sale numbers for the month of September
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release home sales numbers for September on Thursday.
These numbers will be released at 10 a.m.
The median sale price for single family homes in August was $407,000.
Will we see this number rise or fall for the month of September?
