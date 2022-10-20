Florida Realtors will release the home sale numbers for the month of September

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release home sales numbers for September on Thursday.

These numbers will be released at 10 a.m.

TRENDING: Incumbent Cammack squares off against Dem challenger Hawk for CD 3

The median sale price for single family homes in August was $407,000.

Will we see this number rise or fall for the month of September?

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.