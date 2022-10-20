Florida volleyball team swept at home by Georgia

No. 11 Gators swept for first time this season
UF hits for an .090 attack percentage in loss
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home court advantage wasn’t enough for the No. 11 Florida volleyball team to avoid losing in straight sets to unranked Georgia Wednesday evening.

The Gators (15-4) were held to a season-low .090 hit percentage in their loss to the Bulldogs (13-5), as only Marina Markova was able to register double-digit kills for the orange and blue. The loss also snaps Florida’s five-match conference winning streak.

In the first set, Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead, followed by a 5-0 advantage in the second, but both times Georgia was able to overcome the short-lived deficits and go on to win. The first set saw the Bulldogs score eight unanswered points after falling behind. They’d ultimately balloon their lead to 19-13, before the Gators jumped back in front 22-21. However, Georgia would score four-straight points to win the first.

The second set was another tightly contested fight, but again, Georgia was able to pull away from Florida down the stretch 25-23 leaving the home team and crowd stunned at the results after two sets of play.

Kacie Evans paced the Bulldogs with a match-high 16 kills. She, along with Amber Stivrins (9), and Sophie Fischer (8), combined for 33 total kills, which was five more than the Gators 28.

The third and final set witnessed both teams claw back and forth for points. Each team would score a point, then relinquish a point to their opponent the very next serve. The pattern changed for the worse, when the Bulldogs won five of six points to go from tied, 13-13 to leading 19-14.

Florida would rally to win six more points, but the match ended off a Markova attack error as Georgia claimed the stunning upset victory, 25-20.

The Gators will next play at Auburn on Wednesday, October 26.

