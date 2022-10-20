“I’m a survivor that thrives,” Breast cancer survivor of 10+ years shares her testimony

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and it’s the second most common cancer among women in the United States. Although, these statistics from the CDC, only tell part of the story.

Alachua County resident Sonji Holmes is 11 years cancer-free, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. Holmes advocates for women to self-check their own breasts every month for lumps or abnormalities. Her first mammogram showed she was clear of cancer; which was not the case.

Hear Holmes’ testimony on Your First Look at Four and how she turned her health and exercise journey into a lifestyle.

