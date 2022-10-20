Incumbent Cammack squares off against Dem challenger Hawk for CD 3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just under three weeks a new look the constituents of Florida’s Congressional District 3 will have thier representative.

Incumbent Kat Cammack district that she one in 2020 was made up of six fewer counties than the version drawn up during the redistricting process. Cammack sees the expanded district as an opportunity to continue to make inroads in like minded counties from the ones she was already representing.

“These are all areas that we have worked in for the last decade so a lot of existing relationships with folks so many similarities in the needs of the constituency of the shared values,” said Cammack.

TRENDING STORY: Ed Bielarski, Harvey Ward face off in TV20′s Gainesville Mayoral Debate

Her Democratic challenger, Danielle Hawk will have to make inroads in a district that has not been blue for the last few terms.

“Listening to Republicans, Independents, and Democrats about the issues that really matter to them and having one-on-one conversations. We’re especially focusing on people who find themselves in the middle,” said Hawk.

Hawk points to allowing farmers the right to own and maintain their farm equipment, protecting water and affordable healthcare as her main campaign goals. Hawk would also work to protect the right to an abortion if elected.

“It’s terrifying that we have these extremists in congress who would like to continue to give the government more and more power over personal decisions over our bodies,” said Hawk.

Cammack feels that the topic of abortion access is a non-issue in this election cycle. She would rather focus on topics she says she has heard her constituents ask about.

“I talk to folks within our district every single day and not once has someone said that this is even top 10 issue. So many people are concerned about being able to fill up their gas tank, or being able to buy groceries or make rent payments,” said Cammack.

Early voting in Alachua County begins on Monday, Oct. 24.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.