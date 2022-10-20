Levy, Gilchrist County residents warned about escaped inmate in the area

Frank Desalvo, Gilchrist County Jail booking photo
Frank Desalvo, Gilchrist County Jail booking photo(LCSO, MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an escaped inmate.

Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.

Authorities ask anyone in the area who sees any suspicious person to call 911.

TRENDING: Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Play of the Week
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane lane, 21, killed in the line of duty
21-year-old Polk County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed serving felony warrant

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
vnl
Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program
The Salvation Army of Gainesville registering for ‘Angel Tree’ program