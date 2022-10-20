Levy, Gilchrist County residents warned about escaped inmate in the area

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist and Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an escaped inmate.

Deputies say Frank Joseph Desalvo escaped custody from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office in the area of County Road 129 near the Levy County line.

Authorities ask anyone in the area who sees any suspicious person to call 911.

TRENDING: Student driving in residential area hits and kills pedestrian

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.